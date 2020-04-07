Violet Kirschman

Violet (Schick) Kirschman, 97, McClusky, died April 5, 2020 at the CHI Community Hospital, Turtle Lake. Private services are being held with burial in the McClusky City Cemetery. A visitation following CDC recommendations will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky.

Memorials will be used to support Children Ministries or the wishes of the donor.

