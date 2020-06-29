Victoria Bayless

Victoria Sloan Bayless, 59, Bismarck, died on June 26, 2020. After fighting serious health problems for many years she joined her daddy in eternal sleep. Cremation has taken place. A family service will be held at a later date.

