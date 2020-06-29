Victoria Sloan Bayless, 59, Bismarck, died on June 26, 2020. After fighting serious health problems for many years she joined her daddy in eternal sleep. Cremation has taken place. A family service will be held at a later date.
To share memories of Victoria and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Victoria Bayless as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.