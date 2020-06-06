Vernon Bertsch

Vernon Bertsch

{{featured_button_text}}
Vernon Bertsch

Vernon Bertsch, 76, Bismarck, died June 4, 2020, in Bismarck.

A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Bismarck Community Church, 1617 Michigan Avenue, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Burial will be held 3 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

To plant a tree in memory of Vernon Bertsch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News