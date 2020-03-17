Valerie Heck

Valerie May Heck, 56, Minot, passed away March 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. Inurnment will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary/parish vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
