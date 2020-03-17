Valerie Heck

Valerie Heck

{{featured_button_text}}

Valerie May Heck, 56, Minot, passed away March 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. Inurnment will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary/parish vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Valerie Heck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News