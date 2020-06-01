Thomas Froelich

Thomas M. Froelich, 50, Mandan, entered into his heavenly life Friday, May 29, 2020. Mass with Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Please visit www.weigelfuneral.com for more information, to share condolences with the family, and to share your memories of Tom.

Service information

Jun 4
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, June 4, 2020
10:30AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
108 3rd St NE
Mandan, ND 58554
