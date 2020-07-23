Terry Voiles

Terry L. Voiles, 68, Minot, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in a Minot hospital, following an 18 month battle with prostate cancer.
Terry was a loving husband, father, loyal friend, and longtime Minot area educator and coach.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Shawneen and Cort have decided to delay a Celebration of Life in Terry's honor. A full obituary will run at that time.
