Terry Vandal, 68, Garrison, died March 14, 2020 at a Bismarck hospital. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 20 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison. A rosary will be said 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Visitation will be held on from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)