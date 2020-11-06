Susan Bigelow, 71, of Bismarck, passed away Nov. 4, 2020 at a Bismarck hospital. Further arrangements are pending with Bismarck Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Susan Bigelow, 71, of Bismarck, passed away Nov. 4, 2020 at a Bismarck hospital. Further arrangements are pending with Bismarck Funeral Home.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.