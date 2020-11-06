 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Susan Bigelow

Susan Bigelow

{{featured_button_text}}

Susan Bigelow, 71, of Bismarck, passed away Nov. 4, 2020 at a Bismarck hospital. Further arrangements are pending with Bismarck Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News