Stephany Thorsness
Stephany Thorsness, 73, Tappen, passed away, following a six and a half year courageous battle with cancer Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at her home with her husband of 52 years and sister-in-law, Ronda Thorsness, by her side.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Tappen with Rev. Peter Sharpe officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Per her wishes cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be held noon Monday in the ND Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidder County Angels or Red River Valley Hospice.
