Stephany Thorsness, 73, Tappen, passed away, following a six and a half year courageous battle with cancer Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at her home with her husband of 52 years and sister-in-law, Ronda Thorsness, by her side.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Tappen with Rev. Peter Sharpe officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Per her wishes cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be held noon Monday in the ND Veterans Cemetery.