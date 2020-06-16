Sol Wezelman

Sol Wezelman

{{featured_button_text}}
Sol Wezelman

Sol M. Wezelman, a quiet, respected and beloved pillar of the Bismarck community for many years, passed away Jan. 23, 2020, at the age of 101.

A private burial has taken place and a memorial service is planned for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Due to COVID restrictions, this service is limited to family, but everyone is invited to join via live stream at https://www.eastgatefuneral.com/obituary/sol-wezelman where you will also be able to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Sol.

If you are not able to watch the service live, it will be posted to the website following the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Sol Wezelman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News