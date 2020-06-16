Sol M. Wezelman, a quiet, respected and beloved pillar of the Bismarck community for many years, passed away Jan. 23, 2020, at the age of 101.

A private burial has taken place and a memorial service is planned for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Due to COVID restrictions, this service is limited to family, but everyone is invited to join via live stream at https://www.eastgatefuneral.com/obituary/sol-wezelman where you will also be able to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Sol.