Sol M. Wezelman, a quiet, respected and beloved pillar of the Bismarck community for many years, passed away Jan. 23, 2020, at the age of 101.
A private burial has taken place and a memorial service is planned for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Due to COVID restrictions, this service is limited to family, but everyone is invited to join via live stream at https://www.eastgatefuneral.com/obituary/sol-wezelman where you will also be able to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Sol.
If you are not able to watch the service live, it will be posted to the website following the service.
