Sister Terence Glum

Sister Terence Glum, 100, a member of Annunciation Monastery, Bismarck, entered eternal life Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at St. Vincent Care Center.

The Mass of Christian burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17 in the Chapel of Annunciation Monastery.

Visitation is Sunday from 1 p.m. on, and the vigil service with Sunday Evening Prayer at 7 p.m. in the monastery chapel.

Due to current COVID circumstances, services are limited to the sisters, family, and other invited guests. Attendees are requested to wear masks.

