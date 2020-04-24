Sheila Braun, 62, Menoken, passed away April 21,2020 at her home.
Due to CDC regulations, a private family funeral service will be held. A livestream of the service will be available 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 24 on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. The recording will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Sheila Braun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.