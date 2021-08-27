 Skip to main content
Sharon Weible
Sharon Weible

Sharon Weible

Sharon Renee Weible

Sharon Renee Weible, 74, Turtle Lake, left this life peacefully at 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck from complications due to kidney failure. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Turtle Lake. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a Rosary/Vigil Service beginning at 6 p.m. at the church in Turtle Lake. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Monday. Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Sharon with her family. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Turtle Lake)

