Shana Heinrich, 36, passed away at her Mandan home on June 16, 2020.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Church of St. Mary, Bismarck, followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

You may view the live stream of the service on the Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page. You may also leave condolences at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.

