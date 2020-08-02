× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Morman, 55, Glen Ullin, went to be with the Lord July 30, 2020, at his home under the care of hospice, surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin, with Fr. Jared Wolf celebrating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Please go to www.BuehlerLarson.com to share memories of Scott and for the full obituary.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Morman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.