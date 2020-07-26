Sandra Erickson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sandra “Jean” Erickson, 79, Bismarck, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service.

