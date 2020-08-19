You have permission to edit this article.
Ruth Nathan, 96, of Turtle Lake, passed away peacefully at CHI Community Memorial Swing Bed, Turtle Lake, Aug. 15, 2020. Visitation will be held at St. Olaf Lutheran Church from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday. Graveside services will follow immediately at the Turtle Lake Cemetery. Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Ruth with her family. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn & Turtle Lake)

