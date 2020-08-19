Ruth Nathan, 96, of Turtle Lake, passed away peacefully at CHI Community Memorial Swing Bed, Turtle Lake, Aug. 15, 2020. Visitation will be held at St. Olaf Lutheran Church from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday. Graveside services will follow immediately at the Turtle Lake Cemetery. Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Ruth with her family. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn & Turtle Lake)
