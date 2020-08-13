Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Rueben Hoffer, 74, Minot, died Aug. 9, 2020, at his residence in Minot. Private family services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, rural Turtle Lake. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Rueben with his family. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn & Turtle Lake)