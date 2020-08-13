You have permission to edit this article.
Rueben Hoffer, 74, Minot, died Aug. 9, 2020, at his residence in Minot. Private family services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, rural Turtle Lake. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Rueben with his family. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn & Turtle Lake)

