Rose M. Glas, 92, passed away Feb. 5, 2020, at the Strasburg Care Center, Strasburg.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Myers Funeral Home, Linton. A rosaryigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

To share memories of Rose and to sign the online guest book, go to www.myersfh.com.

(Myers Funeral Home, Linton)

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Glas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.