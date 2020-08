Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Roland Haux, 86, Bismarck, died Aug. 15, 2020, in a Bismarck hospital. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Arrangements with Bismarck Funeral Home.