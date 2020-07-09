Robert Mehrer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Albert Mehrer, 88, died of natural causes July 2, 2020, at Elm Crest Manor in New Salem. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck, with Rev. Thomas R. Marcis Jr. officiating. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A Livestream of the Service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bismarck Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.

