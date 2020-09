× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert “Mike” Luger, 82, of Bismarck, passed away on Sept. 16, 2020 in a Bismarck care center.

Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. All are welcome to attend.

For those wishing to sign the online guestbook or share memories with his family, please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.