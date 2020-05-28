Robert Krause

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert ‘Bob' Krause, 75, Bismarck, died Tuesday evening May 26, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation – 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, in the Temple Baptist Church, Jamestown, with Pastor Steve Davenport officiating.

Interment will be made in the Gackle City Cemetery, Gackle.

In Lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to the Gackle Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Haut Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Jamestown.