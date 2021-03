Robert Edick

Robert “Bob” A. Edick, 56, Bismarck, passed away March 9, 2021. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior.

Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.

