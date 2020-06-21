Memorial services for Robert and Alice Hanson, of Bismarck, formerly of Turtle Lake, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at McCabe United Methodist Church, Bismarck. Alice died April 7, 2020, in Bismarck, and Robert died May 16, 2020, in Bismarck.
Robert and Alice would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on the date of their memorial service.
(Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Turtle Lake)
