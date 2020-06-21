Robert and Alice Hanson

Robert and Alice Hanson

{{featured_button_text}}

Memorial services for Robert and Alice Hanson, of Bismarck, formerly of Turtle Lake, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at McCabe United Methodist Church, Bismarck. Alice died April 7, 2020, in Bismarck, and Robert died May 16, 2020, in Bismarck.

Robert and Alice would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on the date of their memorial service.

(Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Turtle Lake)

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News