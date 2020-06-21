Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Memorial services for Robert and Alice Hanson, of Bismarck, formerly of Turtle Lake, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at McCabe United Methodist Church, Bismarck. Alice died April 7, 2020, in Bismarck, and Robert died May 16, 2020, in Bismarck.