Robbyn Weinberger

Robbyn Christine Weinberger, 68, Breien, passed away May 21, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Flasher. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery immediately following.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic we will have to monitor the number of people entering the building.

