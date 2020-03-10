Richard Heard

Richard Heard

Richard Lee Heard, 73, Bismarck, passed away March 5, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, at DaWise Perry Funeral Services.

Further arrangements are pending at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

Service information

Mar 16
Memorial Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
1:00PM
DaWise Perry Funeral Services
4614 Memorial Highway
Mandan, ND 58554
