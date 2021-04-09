Richard Balliet

Richard “Dick” Balliet, 84, Mandan, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home. Memorial services will take place 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory. There will be a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Porcupine. Cremation has taken place.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.
