Richard Balliet

Richard “Dick” Balliet, 84, Mandan, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home. Memorial services will take place 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory. There will be a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Porcupine. Cremation has taken place.