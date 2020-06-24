Raymond Volk, 93, Strasburg, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Sanford Hospital.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg. Visitation HAS BEEN CHANGED and will be held at Myers Funeral Home, Linton, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, not at the church.
Arrangements with Myers Funeral Home, Linton.
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Volk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.