Raymond Martin
Raymond Martin

Nov. 21, 1927 - July 14, 2021

FARGO - Raymond Martin, 93, Fargo, died Wednesday, July 14 in his home.

Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Sts. Anne and Joachim Catholic Church, Fargo. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Arrangements by Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.

