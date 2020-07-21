× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral Mass for Raymond Fettig, 75, of Taylor, will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Richardton with Father Thomas Wordekemper, OSB, celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.

Visitation for Ray will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stevenson Funeral Home with a rosary and vigil service being held at 6 p.m.

For those attending, please adhere to social distancing guidelines as suggested by Department of Health.

Raymond passed away Sunday, July 19, at his home

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson

Service information St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton, ND

Address not given

Dickinson, ND 58601 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.