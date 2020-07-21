Raymond Fettig

Raymond Fettig

Funeral Mass for Raymond Fettig, 75, of Taylor, will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Richardton with Father Thomas Wordekemper, OSB, celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.

Visitation for Ray will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stevenson Funeral Home with a rosary and vigil service being held at 6 p.m.

For those attending, please adhere to social distancing guidelines as suggested by Department of Health.

Raymond passed away Sunday, July 19, at his home

