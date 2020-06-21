Ralph and Jane Winge

Ralph and Jane Winge

Ralph M. Winge and Jane W. Winge, of Litchville, passed away peacefully May 26, 2020, and June 12, 2020, respectively. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at the First Lutheran Church, in Litchville. Burial will be held following the service at Woodbine Cemetery in Valley City.

Obituaries can be found and condolences shared at eastgatefuneral.com/obits, the “Remembering Ralph and Jane Winge” Facebook group, or by mailing a card to Muriel Lippert, 3112 N Colorado Dr., Bismarck, ND 58503.

