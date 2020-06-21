Ralph and Jane Winge

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Ralph M. Winge and Jane W. Winge, of Litchville, passed away peacefully May 26, 2020, and June 12, 2020, respectively. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at the First Lutheran Church, in Litchville. Burial will be held following the service at Woodbine Cemetery in Valley City.