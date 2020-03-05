Rachelle Ross

Rachelle Rae Ross, 47, Dickinson, died unexpectedly on March 2, 2020 at her home. Rachelle's celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, March 6, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dickinson, with Rev. Lisa Lewton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

