Rachelle Ross

Rachelle Rae Ross, 47, Dickinson, died unexpectedly on March 2, 2020 at her home. Rachelle's celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, March 6, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dickinson, with Rev. Lisa Lewton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.
