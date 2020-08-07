Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Phyllis Kocher, 82, Bismarck, passed away Aug. 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at Parkway Funeral Service.