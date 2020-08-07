You have permission to edit this article.
Phyllis Kocher, 82, Bismarck, passed away Aug. 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at Parkway Funeral Service.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

