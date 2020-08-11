Peter Reis

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Visitation will be held 9 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. There will be a rosary service held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Boniface Cemetery, SW of Napoleon. A live stream of Peter's Funeral Service will be available on the St. Philip Neri Facebook and YouTube pages.