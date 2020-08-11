You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peter Reis

Peter Reis

{{featured_button_text}}

Peter Reis, 91, of Napoleon, passed away, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Napoleon Care Center.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Visitation will be held 9 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. There will be a rosary service held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Boniface Cemetery, SW of Napoleon. A live stream of Peter's Funeral Service will be available on the St. Philip Neri Facebook and YouTube pages.

Share memories and sign online guest book at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon, entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Peter Reis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News