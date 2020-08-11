Peter Reis, 91, of Napoleon, passed away, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Napoleon Care Center.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Visitation will be held 9 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. There will be a rosary service held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Boniface Cemetery, SW of Napoleon. A live stream of Peter's Funeral Service will be available on the St. Philip Neri Facebook and YouTube pages.
Share memories and sign online guest book at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon, entrusted with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.