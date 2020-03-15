Patrick Carpentier

You have free articles remaining.
Patrick “Pat” Carpentier, 74, Washburn, died March 14, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck. Funeral arrangements are pending with Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn.
Service information
Mar 20
Vigil Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
5:30PM
St. Edwin's Catholic Church
Northgate Road
Washburn, ND 58577
Mar 21
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
St. Edwin's Catholic Church
Northgate Road
Washburn, ND 58577
