Patrick Carpentier

Patrick “Pat” Carpentier, 74, Washburn, died March 14, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck. Due to the CDC and the Governor's request regarding coronavirus, we are asking that funerals be limited to family only. Gatherings of 50 people or more are being discouraged. Thank you for understanding and respecting the family at this time.
Cremation has taken place and a Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at St. Edwin's Catholic Church, Washburn. There will also be a vigil/prayer service at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the church in Washburn.
Service information
Mar 20
Vigil Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
5:30PM
St. Edwin's Catholic Church
Northgate Road
Washburn, ND 58577
Mar 21
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:30AM
St. Edwin's Catholic Church
Northgate Road
Washburn, ND 58577
