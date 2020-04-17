Patricia Martin, 75, Bismarck, formerly of rural Bowdon, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home in Bismarck surrounded by her loving family. A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 20, at the Hillside Cemetery in Fessenden (due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions).
Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Home of Fessenden.
