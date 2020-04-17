Patricia Martin

Patricia Martin

{{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Martin, 75, Bismarck, formerly of rural Bowdon, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home in Bismarck surrounded by her loving family. A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 20, at the Hillside Cemetery in Fessenden (due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions).

Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Home of Fessenden.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News