Orville Hillesland

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Orville "Manley" Hillesland, 91, passed away April 22, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 E. Highland Acres Rd., Bismarck. A service livestream will also be available on the church's Facebook page and website, www.churchofthecross.org.