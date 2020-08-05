You have permission to edit this article.
Orville Hillesland

Orville Hillesland

Orville "Manley" Hillesland, 91, passed away April 22, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 E. Highland Acres Rd., Bismarck. A service livestream will also be available on the church's Facebook page and website, www.churchofthecross.org.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Eastgate/Parkway)

