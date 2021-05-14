 Skip to main content
Odin Tollefson
Odin Tollefson

Odin Tollefson, 77, Bismarck, passed away May 9, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A vigil will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

To view Odin's full obituary, view the service livestream and sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.

