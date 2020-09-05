Norma Hanson

Norma Beryl Hanson, 100, of Minot, passed away peacefully under the care of hospice at The View in Minot, Sept 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Turtle Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Norma with her family. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Turtle Lake)