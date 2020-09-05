 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norma Hanson

Norma Hanson

{{featured_button_text}}

Norma Beryl Hanson, 100, of Minot, passed away peacefully under the care of hospice at The View in Minot, Sept 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Turtle Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Norma with her family. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Turtle Lake)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News