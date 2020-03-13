Nora Gross

Nora Marie Gross (Morrell) passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on March 8, 2020. She was loved by all that knew her.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

