Nora Gross, 77, Mandan, passed away March 9, 2020.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary/parish vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Service information
Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Weigel Funeral and Cremation Service
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
Mar 12
Rosary/Parish Vigil
Thursday, March 12, 2020
7:00PM
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
