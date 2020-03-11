Nora Gross, 77, Mandan, passed away March 9, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary/parish vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.

To send flowers to the family of Nora Gross , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Weigel Funeral and Cremation Service

309 4th Ave NW

Mandan, ND 58554 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Weigel Funeral Home

309 4th Ave NW

Mandan, ND 58554 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Rosary/Parish Vigil begins.