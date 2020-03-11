Nora Gross

Nora Gross, 77, Mandan, passed away March 9, 2020.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary/parish vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

