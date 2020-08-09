You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Myrtle Lien

Myrtle Lien

{{featured_button_text}}
Myrtle Lien

Myrtle Lien, 87, Mandan, slipped gently into eternity Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at her daughter's home in Wahpeton surrounded by the love and care of her family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

To view the full obituary, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Myrtle Lien as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News