Myrtle Lien, 87, Mandan, slipped gently into eternity Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at her daughter's home in Wahpeton surrounded by the love and care of her family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.
Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
