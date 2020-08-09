Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Myrtle Lien, 87, Mandan, slipped gently into eternity Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at her daughter's home in Wahpeton surrounded by the love and care of her family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck.