Myron Wiedrich, 77, Hazen, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Sakakawea Medical Center, Hazen. Services will be held 1 p.m. CDT Friday, March 27, at Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen, with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, we are asking that funerals be limited to family only, if possible. Gatherings of 50 people or more are being discouraged. Thank you for understanding and respecting the family at this time.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen and Beulah.

