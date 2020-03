Michael Joe Nosal, 22, Bismarck, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Michael's memory be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org.

To share memories of Michael and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Nosal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.