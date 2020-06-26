Mavis Riederer

Mavis Clair (Hanson) Riederer, 89, Garrison, met her Lord on Thursday, April 30th, 2020, in Bismarck, with her loving family by her side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.

