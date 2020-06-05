MaryAnne Bitz, 56, Dickey, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home.
There will be a rosary starting at 7 p.m. followed by a prayer service on Friday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, LaMoure. Her memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, also at the Church. MaryAnne's prayer service and memorial mass will be livestreamed on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website (www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com) on MaryAnne's obituary page. Burial will take place at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery near LaMoure.
