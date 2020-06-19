× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A funeral Mass for Mary Ann Heidt, 80, Dickinson, will be 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with Msgr. Thomas Richter celebrating. Those attending are reminded to practice proper social distancing recommendations.

To view the livestream of Mary Ann's Funeral Mass, please go to the Stevenson Funeral Home Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's cemetery. The graveside service will also be live streamed.

Visitation for Mary Ann will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Monday at Stevenson Funeral Home with a rosary and vigil service being held at 6 p.m. To view the live-stream of Mary Ann's rosary and vigil service, please go to the Stevenson Funeral Home website at 6 p.m. Monday.

Mary Ann passed away June 17, 2020 at Hill Top Home of Comfort, Killdeer.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home –Dickinson

