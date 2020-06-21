Marvin J. Haugland, 77, South Heart, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Fallon Medical Complex, Baker, Mont., with family at his side. Marvin's wishes were for cremation to take place and that a private family gathering would take place. As a remembrance, plant a tree in Marvin's honor. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Haugland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.