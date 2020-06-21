Marvin Haugland

Marvin Haugland

{{featured_button_text}}

Marvin J. Haugland, 77, South Heart, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Fallon Medical Complex, Baker, Mont., with family at his side. Marvin's wishes were for cremation to take place and that a private family gathering would take place. As a remembrance, plant a tree in Marvin's honor. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Haugland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News