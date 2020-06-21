Marvin Haugland

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Marvin J. Haugland, 77, South Heart, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Fallon Medical Complex, Baker, Mont., with family at his side. Marvin's wishes were for cremation to take place and that a private family gathering would take place. As a remembrance, plant a tree in Marvin's honor. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.